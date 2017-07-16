91-year-old woman killed in Monterey County crash

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON)–A 91-year-old Seaside woman died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Monterey County, California Highway Patrol officials said today.

At about 2:40 p.m., a 2006 Acura MDX was traveling west on state Highway 68 just west of Laureles Grade at about 55 mph when the vehicle went off the road and hit a sign and a pole.

CHP officials said a woman in the right rear passenger seat died before she could be taken to a hospital.

The other two people in the car were taken to Natividad Medical Center with moderate injuries.

CHP officials said the crash is under an investigation.