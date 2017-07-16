Hayward teen struck, killed by Amtrak train

HAYWARD (BCN)–A Hayward teenager who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday has been identified as 18-year-old Isaac Andino, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.
At approximately 1:10 p.m. Friday, an Amtrak train struck a pedestrian on the tracks in Hayward, Amtrak spokesman MikeTolbert said.
None of the 58 passengers or crew members was injured, according to Tolbert.
Hayward police and fire officials came to the scene to investigate the accident, Tolbert said. The train was held for two hours and 50 minutes until the authorities released it to continue to Oakland.
Passengers continuing to Sacramento were transferred to another train, Tolbert said.
