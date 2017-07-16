Investigator found in 1984 Seattle mayor abused foster son

By Published:
FILE- In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray speaks during a press conference in Seattle. A fourth man has accused Murray of paying him for sex when the man was a teenager decades ago, claims that were vehemently denied Wednesday, May 3 by a spokesman for the mayor. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)

SEATTLE (AP) — Three decades before Ed Murray was elected Seattle’s mayor, an Oregon child-welfare investigator found that he had sexually abused his foster son, prompting state officials to conclude that “under no circumstances” should Murray serve as a foster parent in the future.

The findings were reported Sunday by The Seattle Times , after Oregon’s Department of Human Services unearthed old records — previously thought to have been destroyed — at the newspaper’s request.

In a written statement Sunday, Murray said the child-welfare investigator never interviewed him. He said the allegations were fully investigated and prosecutors never brought charges.

Murray’s former foster son, Jeff Simpson, is one of four men who publicly accused him this spring of sexually abusing him long ago. Murray adamantly denies the allegations, but declined to seek re-election.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s