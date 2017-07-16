Major delay on BART’s Fremont line

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A major delay exists this evening on BART’s Fremont line because a train had to be taken out of service at Coliseum station in Oakland, BART officials said.
As of 6:25 p.m. the delay was affecting trains traveling in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions.
BART crews are working to solve the mechanical problems on the train that is out of service.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHP: WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSED HWY4 CRASH THAT INJURED MULTIPLE PEOPLE
- AT LEAST 4 DEAD IN FLASH FLOODS AT ARIZONA SWIMMING HOLE
- CANCELED $30K WEDDING BECOMES DINNER FOR HOMELESS
- MISSING HAYWARD TEEN FOUND DEAD
- DAVID’S BRIDAL OFFERS DISCOUNTS FOR BRIDES-TO-BE
- ARMY VETERAN’S DYING WISH IS A CALL OR TEXT FROM YOU
- DAD, MOM, GRANDMA ACCUSED OF STARVING GIRL TO DEATH