Major delay on BART’s Fremont line

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A major delay exists this evening on BART’s Fremont line because a train had to be taken out of service at Coliseum station in Oakland, BART officials said.

As of 6:25 p.m. the delay was affecting trains traveling in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions.

BART crews are working to solve the mechanical problems on the train that is out of service.

