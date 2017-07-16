Major delay on BART’s Fremont line

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A major delay exists this evening on BART’s Fremont line because a train had to be taken out of service at Coliseum station in Oakland, BART officials said.

As of 6:25 p.m. the delay was affecting trains traveling in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Fremont, Richmond and Daly City directions.

BART crews are working to solve the mechanical problems on the train that is out of service.

