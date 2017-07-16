Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Nevada man is facing several charges including murder after deputies say he admitted to killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child.

The incident happened on Saturday around 7:00 p.m. in Pahrump. When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found the mother performing CPR on the child, according to investigators with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with being unresponsive, investigators say they discovered the child suffered from multiple bruises along with other injuries.

Medical responders rushed the child to the hospital where doctors attempted to save the child’s life, but they were unsuccessful, according to NCSO.

During the investigation, detectives determined the mother left the child alone with 38-year-old Cole Engelson for some time before the child’s death.

Engelson acknowledged his responsibility for the child’s death but did not provide much more information, detectives said.

The Division of Child and Family Services was notified of the incident. They took custody of the other children living in the residence and placed them with alternative adult family members pending the outcome of the investigation.

Engelson was placed into custody and booked into the Nye County Detention Center on charges of domestic violence, child abuse with substantial bodily harm resulting in death, and murder. He is being held on no bail.

This investigation remains ongoing. Further details will be released pending the results of an autopsy and completion of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 751-7000, attention Detective A. Fernandes or by email at NCSO_Detectives@co.nye.nv.us.

