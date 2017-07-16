Police: Driver crashes into man washing car

KOIN Published:
A man was hit by a car while washing his car in NE Portland on July 15, 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII after police say he crashed his car into a man at a car wash.

A man was hit by a car while washing his car in NE Portland on July 15, 2017. (KOIN)
A man was hit by a car while washing his car in NE Portland on July 15, 2017. (KOIN)

The victim was washing his car at the Splash-n-Dash car wash on NE MLK Jr. Boulevard in Oregon.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they are investigating whether the driver was intoxicated and he was taken into custody.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s