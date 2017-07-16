Police: Driver crashes into man washing car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken into custody on suspicion of DUII after police say he crashed his car into a man at a car wash.
The victim was washing his car at the Splash-n-Dash car wash on NE MLK Jr. Boulevard in Oregon.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they are investigating whether the driver was intoxicated and he was taken into custody.
