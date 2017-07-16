Police: Kidnapper snatches baby from car, found on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police arrested a woman who is accused of kidnapping a baby early Sunday morning.

At around 8:36 a.m. police received calls about a possible kidnapping near Columbia Square Park.

According to police, the infant’s father stepped away from his vehicle to grab food and left the child in the car.

When he turned away, someone had taken the baby.

Police found the white female suspect and infant on a Muni bus at Arleta and Bayshore.

Eyewitness accounts along with the help of Muni staff assisted in capturing the suspect and finding the child.

The baby was reunited with its parents and transported to a local hospital.

