Registered sex offender arrested for inappropriately touching disabled woman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A registered sex offender was arrested Saturday after deputies say he inappropriately touched a 64-year-old disabled woman in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

Jacques Fields, 34, is charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery of an elderly/disabled adult and one count of felony battery.

Deputies say the victim was sitting outside of her home around 5:30 a.m. when Fields walked up and offered her money to have sex with him. The victim said no and told him to leave several times, but he refused.

The victim then ran into her home where her grandchildren were sleeping and searched for a weapon to defend herself with. While she was inside, the suspect walked up to the front door.

When the victim went back outside to confront Fields, deputies say the man forcefully grabbed her breasts then ran away when the woman punched the suspect in the head and screamed.

Fields was found walking nearby the home shortly after and was taken into custody. Deputies then realized he was listed as a registered sexual offender, the result of a sexual battery conviction back in 2005.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

