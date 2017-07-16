San Jose opens community cooling centers to offer relief from hot weather

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Community centers will be open from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night in San Jose to give people a place to cool off in the heat, city officials said Saturday.

Eleven community centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Here’s a list of the centers:

403 Cypress Ave.

3050 Berryessa Rd.

2175 Lincoln Ave.

3369 Union Ave.

5585 Cottle Rd.

2039 Kammerer Ave.

3590 Cas Dr.

6445 Camden Ave.

901 E. Santa Clara St.

1000 S. Bascom Ave.

4860 San Felipe Road.

The temperature Sunday in San Jose is expected to reach 95 degrees, National Weather Service officials said.

Special activities will occur at each center, according to city officials.

