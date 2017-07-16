VIDEO: 1-year-old dies after found in hot car

Video courtesy of CNN
FLORIDA (KRON) – A Florida family is grieving after a one-year-old boy died in a parked car on Saturday.
Around 3:00 p.m. police say they found the boy inside a hot car where he had been playing with other kids.
He could have been in there for hours, police said.
When officers arrived, they immediately began performing CPR.
The boy was then rushed to Bethesda Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“Right now Delray Beach police detectives are investigating to try to determine exactly what happened that led to this child being left in this vehicle,” Officer Dani Moschella said.
Police say the car doors were unlocked.
“Always lock your vehicles if they’re in the driveway,” Moschella said. “If they’re sitting in the driveway, hide the keys.”
Experts say that children’s body temperature rises up to five times faster than adults.
They can suffer heatstroke even in cars parked in the shade with the windows down.
CNN contributed to this article.
