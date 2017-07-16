VIDEO: 8 hospitalized in major crash on Highway 4

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Eight people are in the hospital after a two-car accident Saturday night on Highway 4 between Brentwood and Antioch.

Around 8:07 p.m. the Contra Costa Fire Department responded to the crash on westbound Highway 4 between Lone Tree Way and Sand Creek Rd.

One car overturned onto the side of the road, officials said.

The other car involved was van “full of people and children,” the Battalion Chief said.

Multiple victims were taken to trauma centers.

Two of them had to be flown in by helicopter, according to Contra Costa FD.

There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

No further details about what caused the crash have been released.

