VIDEO: Fiery 3 car crash in Pleasant Hills sends 2 to burn center

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A fiery three-car crash in Pleasant Hill sent two people to a burn center Saturday night, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said Sunday

The driver of a Nissan Altima driving southbound on Interstate 680 near Monument Blvd. swerved to avoid some debris and crashed into a Chevrolet Volt around 8:30 p.m., CHP spokesman Officer Brandon Correia said.

The Volt then crashed into a Volkswagen Jetta, Correia said.

“When the vehicles came to a stop, the Altima burst into flames,” the spokesman said.

Two passengers in the back seat of the Altima were burned.

Both were taken to the Bothin Burn Center at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, Correia said.

All three cars were damaged, but the damage was not major, he said.

All lanes of the highway were shut down for about a half-hour after the crash, according to Correia.

There are no updates on the condition of the victims at this time.

