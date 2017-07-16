BAY POINT (KRON) — Crews are investigating after two Bay Point houses caught fire, prompting a three-alarm response late Saturday night.
Around 10:40 p.m. Contra Costa Fire Department responded to a house fire at 45 North St.
When crews arrived they found that two homes were on fire.
At 11:36 p.m., Contra Costa FD officials tweeted that the fire was “under control.”
#NorthIC both fires under control, all units committed for overhaul
— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 16, 2017
The blaze was completely extinguished by morning.
There are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.