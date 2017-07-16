BAY POINT (KRON) — Crews are investigating after two Bay Point houses caught fire, prompting a three-alarm response late Saturday night.

Around 10:40 p.m. Contra Costa Fire Department responded to a house fire at 45 North St.

When crews arrived they found that two homes were on fire.

At 11:36 p.m., Contra Costa FD officials tweeted that the fire was “under control.”

#NorthIC both fires under control, all units committed for overhaul — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 16, 2017

The blaze was completely extinguished by morning.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.