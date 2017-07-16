VIDEO: Crews investigating 2 neighboring house fires in Bay Point

By Published: Updated:

BAY POINT (KRON) — Crews are investigating after two Bay Point houses caught fire, prompting a three-alarm response late Saturday night.

Around 10:40 p.m. Contra Costa Fire Department responded to a house fire at 45 North St.

When crews arrived they found that two homes were on fire.

At 11:36 p.m., Contra Costa FD officials tweeted that the fire was “under control.”

The blaze was completely extinguished by morning.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

