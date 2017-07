Woman injured in San Jose drive-by shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:49 a.m. in the area of Eden Avenue and Payne Avenue.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large, police said.

