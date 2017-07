VIDEO: 1-year-old boy abducted from Soledad found in San Jose

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — A baby boy who was abducted from Soledad Monday morning has been found in San Jose, according to Soledad Police Department

An Amber Alert was issued by California Highway Patrol for 1-year-old Emiliano Salinas after he was abducted around 4:47 a.m., police said.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

The suspect car, which is still missing, is described as a white 1992 Honda Accord with California license plate #6RGB061.

Information detailing how the boy was found and who took him have not been released.

