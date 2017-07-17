SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for two suspects after a 71-year-old man was shot and killed at San Francisco’s iconic Twin Peaks lookout Sunday morning.

Edward French, a San Francisco resident, was approached by a man and a woman at the popular viewpoint at around 7:50 a.m., witnesses told police.

The witnesses reported hearing a gunshot before the two suspects ran to a car and drove away from the scene, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

A jogger in the area found the victim unconscious on the ground and began administering CPR. A marked patrol car passing through the area saw him and came to his aid, calling for an ambulance, police said.

French was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was found to have suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said French appears to have been robbed of a camera during the shooting.

The suspects are described as a black man believed to be 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks, and a black female 17 or 18 years old who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.

They were seen driving a dark gray Honda Accord with rear-end damage.

Rueca said earlier Monday that there are surveillance cameras in the area, but police did not say as of this afternoon whether they have recovered video of the shooting or the suspects.

The last homicide at the Twin Peaks lookout took place on Valentine’s Day last year, when two Santa Rosa residents, Julio Peraza, 21, and Rene Mora, 19, were killed and a third person injured in a 2 a.m. shooting.

Richmond resident Richard Contreras, 28, was arrested in the case and faces multiple felony charges including murder, attempted murder, carjacking and vehicle theft. He remains in custody without bail and his next court date is Aug. 4.

Rueca said police are aware of a recent rash of auto burglaries in the area.

In response to public security concerns, uniformed police officers will be posted to the Twin Peaks area 24/7 until further notice, Rueca said.

Police are asking anyone with relevant photos or videos of the shooting or the suspects to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”

