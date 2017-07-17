SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 71-year-old man died after being shot at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks lookout area Sunday morning, according to police.

At around 7:56 a.m., a jogger reported hearing a gunshot in Twin Peaks and found a man lying on the ground, police said.

The jogger administered CPR to the victim until police arrived.

Police responded and tried to give the victim medical aid. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as San Francisco resident Edward French.

Police have not released any suspect description or information on a possible motive for the shooting, and no arrest had been reported as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

The last homicide at the Twin Peaks lookout took place on Valentine’s Day last year, when two Santa Rosa residents, Julio Peraza, 21, and Rene Mora, 19, were killed and a third person was injured in a 2 a.m. shooting.

Richmond resident Richard Contreras, 28, was arrested in the case and faces multiple felony charges including murder, attempted murder, carjacking and vehicle theft. He remains in custody without bail and his next court date is Aug. 4.

