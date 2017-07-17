79-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Cupertino

CUPERTINO (BCN)–A 79-year-old Sunnyvale man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder late Saturday night for allegedly shooting a man he knew outside his home in Cupertino, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said this afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Lane when, with help from witnesses and Sunnyvale public safety officers, they found him driving in Sunnyvale around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday on Martinwood Way in Cupertino, off of Bollinger Road, by several neighbors who reported hearing the gunshot and a man yelling that he had been shot.

The 48-year-old victim had been standing in front of his own home when he was shot at least once, sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Glennon said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Lane was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, where he is being held without bail. He’s scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call sheriff’s officials at (408) 808-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 808-4431.

