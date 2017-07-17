AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old boy abducted from Soledad

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — An Amber Alert has been issued by California Highway Patrol for a baby boy abducted from Soledad Monday morning.
Around 4:47 a.m. 1-year-old Emiliano Salinas was abducted from Soledad, according to the Soledad Police Department.
Emiliano is described as Hispanic, two feet tall, 23 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and gray pants.
The suspect is unknown at this time.
The suspect car is described as a white 1992 Honda Accord with California license plate #6RGB061.
Emiliano was last seen in a car seat in the back of this car.
If you see this car or baby boy, authorities ask that you call 911.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CHP: WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSED HWY4 CRASH THAT INJURED MULTIPLE PEOPLE
- AT LEAST 4 DEAD IN FLASH FLOODS AT ARIZONA SWIMMING HOLE
- CANCELED $30K WEDDING BECOMES DINNER FOR HOMELESS
- MISSING HAYWARD TEEN FOUND DEAD
- DAVID’S BRIDAL OFFERS DISCOUNTS FOR BRIDES-TO-BE
- ARMY VETERAN’S DYING WISH IS A CALL OR TEXT FROM YOU
- DAD, MOM, GRANDMA ACCUSED OF STARVING GIRL TO DEATH