AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old boy abducted from Soledad

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — An Amber Alert has been issued by California Highway Patrol for a baby boy abducted from Soledad Monday morning.

Around 4:47 a.m. 1-year-old Emiliano Salinas was abducted from Soledad, according to the Soledad Police Department.

Emiliano is described as Hispanic, two feet tall, 23 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and gray pants.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

The suspect car is described as a white 1992 Honda Accord with California license plate #6RGB061.

Emiliano was last seen in a car seat in the back of this car.

If you see this car or baby boy, authorities ask that you call 911.

