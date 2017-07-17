Crews working wildfire burning near Saratoga hills

Published:

SARATOGA (KRON)– A vegetation fire has burned at least 10 acres in Saratoga Monday afternoon according to a tweet by the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The wildfire is burning in the area of Mount Eden Road.

Crews are on the scene to contain the blaze.

