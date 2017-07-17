Crews working wildfire burning near Saratoga hills

SARATOGA (KRON)– A vegetation fire has burned at least 10 acres in Saratoga Monday afternoon according to a tweet by the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
The wildfire is burning in the area of Mount Eden Road.
Crews are on the scene to contain the blaze.
Crews are currently on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Mt. Eden Road. Initial reports of 5-10 acres.#sccfdincidents #sccfd pic.twitter.com/1a7CTqDUmd
— Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) July 17, 2017
Working wildland fire, Eden Valley Ct x Mt. Eden Rd, Saratoga. @sccfiredept on scene, @CAL_FIRE responding. One acre in heavy fuels. pic.twitter.com/OgBspVbI5w
— TheNuclearOption (@NukeOption911) July 17, 2017
Wildfire burning in the hills near Saratoga. #Breakingnews @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Qbu1jLED0X
— Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) July 17, 2017
