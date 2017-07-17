Family robbed at gunpoint in their Walnut Creek home

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – A family was robbed at gunpoint inside of their Walnut Creek home Monday morning, according to police.

At 8:50 a.m., two men entered a home in the 2800 block of Oak Grove Road and waved guns at a husband, wife and child, police said.

The suspects took cash and other belongings before running from the home.

Police said the suspects ran south toward Cedro Lane and may have gotten into a tan or gold van, possibly a Honda Odyssey, which was last seen traveling out of the area.

The family was not injured during the robbery, according to police.

Officers arrived minutes after the robbery was reported but they could not find the suspects themselves or with a K-9.

Police are describing one suspect as a man about 20 to 30 years old who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The other suspect wore a mask over his face, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or anyone with more information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Bill Jeha at (925) 256-3518 or Sgt. David Rangel at (925) 256-3573.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES