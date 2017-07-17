Lawmakers pushing for toll increase on Bay Area bridges



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Lawmakers are looking to raise the toll fee on several Bay Area bridges to cut back on traffic congestion.

The toll hike could reach up to $8 on most bridges and $9 on the Bay Bridge.

A recent poll found more than half those surveyed support the toll hike.

Legislators in Sacramento are drafting a ballot measure to put before voters in 2018, that could generate $375 million annually for major improvements.

The list of improvements includes adding more BART car, fixing troubled highway interchanges, and an additional 30 new ferry boats.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES