SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick gave Colin Kaepernick some advice on Monday: Get a haircut.

The former 49ers quarterback still doesn’t have a team to play for.

Kaepernick was at the center of controversy last season for his national anthem protest. Now, his social activism is being blamed for his inability to sign with a team.

However, Vick believes that Kaepernick’s talent is to blame, not his activism.

“It has nothing to do with him being blackballed,” Vick said on FS1’s The Herd (via Bleacher Report). “The gesture that he made last year when he took the stand to do what he did, listen, we all appreciated it, we respected it, and it was a good thing. I really think the stand that he took has nothing to do with him not having a job playing in the National Football League right now.”

Vick also gave Kaepernick some advice on his appearance.

“The first thing we got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct, but even if he puts cornrows in it, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just a hairstyle. Just go clean cut. Why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. What he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

