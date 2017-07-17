People Behaving Badly: Used needles litter San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– In a recent study, the City of San Francisco collected more than 13,000 used needles in one month in 2017.

During the same period in 2016, the city collected 2900.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts walked the city streets and found needles, both capped and uncapped, in doorways.

Needles were scattered near San Francisco City Hall and the American Conservatory Theater.

According to the Center for Disease Control, those poked by a dirty needle could contract Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, or HIV and AIDS.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES