SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A distracted driver struck and injured two young children walking across a street in South San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:55 p.m. in the 200 block of Arroyo Dr. near Buri Buri Park.

A family, including two children ages 3 and 5, was crossing the street within the marked crosswalk when a 61-year-old San Francisco resident driving west hit the two children, police said.

The driver was distracted and did not see the family before hitting them.

He stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The children were both taken to the hospital.

Police did not release any information about what happened afterward with the driver.

The severity of the children’s injuries are not known at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900 and ask for Officer Hart while referring to case number 17-4229.

