San Francisco police arrest woman accused of kidnapping baby

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/KRON)–A woman was arrested this morning in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on suspicion of kidnapping an infant, police said.

Officers responded at 8:54 a.m. to a report of a kidnapping in the first block of Sherman Street in the South of Market neighborhood.

Someone reported that the infant girl was taken from her father’s parked vehicle at a park as the father was preparing a bottle to feed the child.

Police said the father was a short ways from the vehicle. The mother was on her way to meet her husband and baby at the park.

A citywide alert was issued for the baby and the suspect. Police said a person reported seeing the suspect get on a Muni vehicle with the child.

A Muni operator, who was aware of the alert, spotted the suspect and child on the Muni vehicle near Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue.

Police said officers went to the area and detained the suspect and reunited the child with her parents before 10 a.m.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect right now. The infant appeared to be unhurt, but the child was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

“You can never be too safe with a baby,” Officer Robert Rueca said.

Police have not established the relationship, if any, between the suspects and the family.

Anyone who may have information about the alleged kidnapping is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text them at TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

People who leave a tip can remain anonymous.