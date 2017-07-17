Santa Clara County sheriffs investigating murder, suicide

SARATOGA (KRON)– Sheriffs in Santa Clara County are investigating a murder and suicide after two adults were found Monday morning with fatal gunshot wounds.

Around 9:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call about two bodies inside a home in the 19000 block of Saratoga-Los Gatos Road, according to Sgt. Rich

Homicide and crime scene investigators are speaking with family members, witnesses and neighbors of the pair, whose identities are not yet being released by the sheriff’s office.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials do not believe there is a risk to the community, sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Glennon said.

