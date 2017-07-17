SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man died Sunday afternoon while swimming after an inner tube that fell off a disabled boat at Lake Sonoma, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

David Hartsough, 50, a Fulton couple and their 11-year-old child were on a boat around 12:45 p.m. near the Warm Springs part of the lake when the boat’s engine failed, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

An inner tube flew off the front deck and floated away, and Hartsough jumped off the boat and swam after it. Just as he neared the inner tube, he started yelling for help, Crum said.

The Fulton woman swam after Hartsough and reached him just as he went underwater and she noticed he wasn’t breathing. She flagged down a nearby boater who helped her get Hartsough into his boat, Crum said.

The rescuer took Hartsough and the woman to a private marina and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead, according to Crum.

The cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending, but Hartsough might have suffered a medical emergency, Crum said.

