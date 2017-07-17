The World According to Gary: Steph Curry places 4th, yet still star of Celebrity Golf Tournament in Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Celebrity Golf Tournament, Marshawn Lynch throws a first pitch, and …. Miley Cyrus?

Steph Curry came in fourth place in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, or as Darya likes to call it, the “Steph Curry Classic.”

He may not have come in first, but he did enough to beat his old man, thus avoiding a cold dip in the lake.

Charles Barkley came in last place, again.

Meanwhile, in Oakland, Beast Mode threw out the first pitch for an A’s game.

Darya has just a few critiques about his form.

Fun Fact: Since the A’s and Raiders still share the Coliseum, Raider players are the only football players who can throw a first pitch in their own stadium.

Finally, what do the A’s and Miley Cyrus have in common?

You won’t want to miss Darya’s groundbreaking analogy in today’s edition of the World According to Gary!

