VIDEO: Man steals 40-year-old bonsai tree from Vallejo apartment complex

VALLEJO (KRON) — A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a bonsai tree from an apartment complex in Vallejo.

The theft happened on Friday at around 10:20 a.m. at the Vallejo Terrace Apartment at 611 Virginia St.

David Valencia posted the video on Facebook hoping that someone would recognize the man. He has also filed a police report with the Vallejo Police Department.

The video shows a man walk up to the plant, pick it up and walk off.

Valencia said the potted bonsai is 40 years old.

“My step dad and me we really love that bonsai,” Valencia told KRON4.

