VIDEO: Man steals 40-year-old bonsai tree from Vallejo apartment complex

By Published: Updated:

VALLEJO (KRON) — A man was caught on surveillance video stealing a bonsai tree from an apartment complex in Vallejo.

The theft happened on Friday at around 10:20 a.m. at the Vallejo Terrace Apartment at 611 Virginia St.

David Valencia posted the video on Facebook hoping that someone would recognize the man. He has also filed a police report with the Vallejo Police Department.

The video shows a man walk up to the plant, pick it up and walk off.

Valencia said the potted bonsai is 40 years old.

“My step dad and me we really love that bonsai,” Valencia told KRON4.

Man steals bonsai from Vallejo apartment complex

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s