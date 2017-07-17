VIDEO: All lanes of Hwy 101 open after pedestrian struck, killed in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All lanes of Highway 101 are open after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Monday morning in South San Francisco.

Around 3:00 a.m. California Highway Patrol responded to southbound Highway 101 in the area of Oyster Point, just before Grand Ave.

A driver reported that they hit something, but didn’t know what it was.

Officers searched the area for thirty minutes before finding a body.

At 3:59 a.m. CHP issued a traffic alert, as officers shut down all southbound lanes to investigate.

The driver is being interviewed by CHP.

The identities of the driver and pedestrian have not been released.

At 5:30 a.m. CHP reopened all lanes of Highway 101.

Further details about how the accident happened are not yet available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing story.

