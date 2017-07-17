VIDEO: Sinkhole repairs to cause lengthy road closures in Moraga

MORAGA (KRON) — Crews will begin repair work Monday morning on a sinkhole that has been a problem in Moraga for over a year.
The sinkhole is located at Rheem Blvd. at Center St. near Moraga Rd.
The two-lane section of Rheem Blvd. in this area will be closed until Oct. 7, 2017, when repairs are expected to finish.
KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the site.
She says crews are even going to work Saturdays and extended hours to help complete the project before the rainy season starts.
The sinkhole formed in March 2016.
The town approved a $3.3 million budget to fix to the sinkhole in May of 2016, but repairs were delayed following some red tape in the federal aid funding approval process.
Now that the repair work is finally underway, have patience driving through the area.
Watch out for lane closures and detours.
