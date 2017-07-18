RICHMOND (KRON) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy Monday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman in a Richmond park in May, police said.

The deadly shooting happened on May 18. At around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to an alert of a gunshot at Booker T. Anderson Jr. Park at 960 S. 47th Street.

While officers were on their way, staff at a local hospital called to report that a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off.

Police responded to both locations and learned that the victim had been at the park.

The woman had gotten into an argument with a male suspect, police discovered. The argument escalated and the woman was shot.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Alexandrea Sweitzer of Discovery Bay, died that night.

After weeks of investigating, police identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant.

At around 6 p.m. Monday, police apprehended the teen from El Cerrito in Richmond on suspicion of killing Sweitzer, police said.

