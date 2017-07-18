A’s talk: Root Beer Float Day, relief pitchers traded

OAKLAND (KRON) — Here’s a line that will get baseball fans excited–it’s Root Beer Float Day at the Coliseum.

The ice cream and root beer will be flowing as the Oakland A’s, with assistance from some Bay Area celebrities, will be serving floats in the name of charity.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter has more on the event, plus a look at what else is happening with the green and gold.

Watch the above video to see Mark’s full report.

