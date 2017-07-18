70-year-old boater missing in Tomales Bay, boat recovered

TOMALES BAY (KRON) — A boater has gone missing in Marin County’s Tomales Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Three rescue watercraft are searching for the person who went missing at around 3:13 p.m.

The emergency call was placed by an employee of the Hog Island Oyster Company in Marshall.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters are all searching for the person.

Authorities found a motorboat going around in circles without anyone inside, officials said.

The man missing has been identified as a 70-year-old employee of the Tomales Bay Oyster Co.

He was by himself and not wearing a life jacket, officials said.

