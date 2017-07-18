Disturbing video shows man chained to fence, bullied in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY (KRON) — Disturbing video streamed live on Facebook shows a man chained to a fence while he is beaten and taunted in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The attackers put a bicycle U-lock around the man’s neck to lock him up against the fence.

In the video you can see that the man is repeatedly doused with water and hit with a stick.

People who live in the area say they think he is a homeless man.

Police have arrested one person for the attack, and are still looking for the other people involved.

Police did not describe the severity of the victim’s injuries.

