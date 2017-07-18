MARIPOSA (KRON) — Evacuations have been ordered for the town of Mariposa Tuesday due to the Detwiler Fire, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire has burned 15,500 acres and is only five percent contained.

The blaze has destroyed one house and damaged a building since it started Sunday afternoon.

Vegetation dried from a decade-long drought is helping the flames spread quickly.

Steep terrain is also making the fire difficult to control for the nearly 800 firefighters at the scene.

The flames are also threatening power lines that supply Yosemite National Park with electricity.

