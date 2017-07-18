MOUNTAIN VIEW (CNN Newsource) – Google wants to prevent another massive phishing attack like the one that targeted Google Docs users earlier this year.

So, on Tuesday, the company released new security protections.

They are aimed at keeping users safe from unverified apps, or ones not officially approved.

So, now, if a web app is unverified by Google and asks you to log in with your Google info, you will see a warning screen with a red exclamation point.

You can proceed with your Google account by clicking on “advanced” on the warning page.

