SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 62-year-old driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in South San Francisco was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said Tuesday.

The collision was reported at 3:12 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Grand Avenue.

Vernon Gee of San Francisco was giving a friend a ride home when he allegedly hit 69-year-old South San Francisco man Roosevelt Kairy and continued driving, CHP Officer Tony Montano said.

Gee allegedly took his friend home and then called the CHP.

Gee told CHP officers he possibly hit a pedestrian, Montano said.

CHP officials sent officers to the site of the collision, where they found Kairy dead.

According to Montano, Kairy suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and had walked away from his home.

A Sig-alert was issued at 3:59 a.m. because all southbound lanes were blocked on Highway 101. At 5:39 a.m., it was canceled and all lanes reopened.

