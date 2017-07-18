Mob of 10 attacks, robs passenger on San Francisco Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A passenger was attacked and robbed by a mob of ten suspects on a Muni bus in San Francisco on Monday.

The robbery happened on a bus near Market Street and McAllister at around 6:50 p.m., according to the incident report.

The victim, identified as a 27-year-old man, was on a Muni bus when he got into an argument with one of the suspects.

The man got off of the bus and boarded another Muni bus. The suspects followed him onto the other bus.

Once on the bus, the suspects surrounded and attacked the victim.

The thieves took the man’s cell phone before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made. The suspects are men around the age of 18.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

