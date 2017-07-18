LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A Disney star turned YouTube celebrity is irritating his neighbors with his antics.

They say the 20-year-old has turned a one-time peaceful West Hollywood neighborhood into a living hell.

Jake Paul’s stunts, like lighting furniture on fire in an empty pool, have gained him over 8 million followers on YouTube and Instagram.

But his neighbors in West Hollywood are not entertained.

They say loud parties, gun shows, and dirt bike competitions have forced them to reach out to authorities.

Paul could be facing a class-action public nuisance lawsuit.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES