Officials: Acid spill closes Highway 101 overpass in Novato

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Novato Fire Protection District crews are at the scene of a hazardous materials incident on U.S. Highway 101 this morning, fire officials said.

The fire district wrote on Twitter at 7:46 a.m. about the incident taking place in the area of northbound Highway 101 near Atherton Avenue in Novato.

The Atherton/San Marin Overpass is closed for at least several hours.

Sulfuric Acid Spilled on city streets in #Novato along Atherton Ave which is closed from Redwood to Armstrong. pic.twitter.com/qCHqARoyqJ — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) July 18, 2017

The incident involves some sort of substance spilled on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The spill is either one of two chemicals, sulfuric acid or muriatic acid, according to Sandy Wargo of Novato Fire District.

The chemicals can be deadly to breath or touch, Wargo said.

No one is in danger, as the overpass is far enough away from residents in that area.

Residents have been alerted to avoid the overpass.

No other details were immediately available.

The Atherton/San Marin Overpass is closed due to hazmat incident. — Novato Fire District (@NovatoFireDist) July 18, 2017

Novato Fire District is on scene for a HazMat incident NB 101 at Atherton. Unknown substance at this time. Updates to follow. — Novato Fire District (@NovatoFireDist) July 18, 2017

