One dead after car crashes into utility pole in Danville

DANVILLE (KRON) — One person died Tuesday after a car collided with a utility pole in Danville, according to police.
The crash happened at around 10:35 a.m. on Stone Valley Road at Monte Sereno Drive across from Monte Vista High School.
The driver was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
