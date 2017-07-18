One dead after car crashes into utility pole in Danville

DANVILLE (KRON) — One person died Tuesday after a car collided with a utility pole in Danville, according to police.

The crash happened at around 10:35 a.m. on Stone Valley Road at Monte Sereno Drive across from Monte Vista High School.

The driver was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

