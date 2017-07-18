LAFAYETTE (KRON) — When you introduce something new to people, there can be a bit of a learning curve.
But when the learning curve involves lots of traffic entering the same location at the same time, well, it can result in some rather difficult challenges
Stanley Roberts heads to the East Bay to look at how to navigate a roundabout.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- TRIAL SET FOR 3 ACCUSED OF KILLING MILLBRAE MAN KEITH GREEN
- MOB OF 10 ATTACKS, ROBS PASSENGER ON MUNI BUS
- EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY DUE TO WILDFIRE NEAR YOSEMITE
- MAN DROWNS WHILE RESCUING KIDS FROM SAN JOSE’S COYOTE CREEK
- COYOTE SNATCHES FAMILY DOG FROM SAN FRANCISCO PORCH
- MOM WITH NEWBORN WHO DIED OF MENINGITIS: DON’T LET ANYONE KISS YOUR BABY