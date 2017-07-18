PHOTOS: Robbers vandalize, steal from Daly City youth soccer organization’s storage unit

By and Published:

DALY CITY (KRON) — The American Youth’s Soccer Organization in Daly City had its storage unit vandalized over the weekend.

The storage pod was located at Westmoor High School in Daly City.

Organization officials say all of the equipment, snacks, and the first aid supplies were taken over the weekend.

It is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization.

A GoFundMe Page has been started to help them purchase new supplies.

The fall leagues starts in just two weeks.

Daly City vandalism

