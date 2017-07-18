SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Two men are accused of breaking into a Cupertino Verizon Wireless store on Monday and stealing almost 200 items valued around $138K, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:51 a.m. deputies were notified of a burglary at the Verizon store at 20735 Stevens Creek Blvd., police said.

The suspects, later identified as 40-year-old Tan Nguyen of San Jose, and 38-year-old Marc Tran of American Canyon, allegedly broke into the store by cutting a hole in the roof.

They reportedly disabled the alarm, video surveillance, and IT wiring before entering.

“Once inside, the suspects used a saw to cut an opening into a metal door to access the inventory storage room,” police said.

Police say they stole about 189 items belonging to Verizon with a retail value of over $138,000.

“The items included various types of iPads, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and other Apple products,” police said.

After receiving the call about the burglary, deputies stopped a silver Lexus sedan stopped underneath the Southwest Expressway on Meridian Avenue in San Jose.

During the stop, deputies saw a “large amount” of Apple products in the backseat of the car.

The officers already knew about the Verizon burglary and arrested the two men in the car.

Inside the Lexus, deputies recovered each of the 189 stolen items and returned them to Verizon.

Nguyen and Tran were arrested for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Both were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Marc Tran is no longer in custody and Tan Nguyen is being held on $120,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES