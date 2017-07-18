Police: Mentally ill brother brutally attacks dogs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 58-year-old Oregon man is accused of torturing his brother’s two mixed golden retriever-terrier dogs.

Martin Anthony is charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree animal abuse and two counts of first-degree animal abuse.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirms they responded to the 77000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner, Oregon on July 16 on the report that two dogs had been injured under suspicious circumstances.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the 9-1-1 caller and his female neighbor. The deputy first on scene reported seeing a large tree on the property and that at the base of the tree were two motionless dogs that were surrounded by blood.

Investigators confirmed the two dogs were 10-year-old brothers from the same litter. The dogs were named Shep and Shag.

When deputies approached the tree, they found a rope with metal clasps on both ends. The rope was wrapped around an exposed root at the base of the tree. One end of the rope was attached to Shep and the other attached to Shag.

Shep had a large cut on the top of his head and the wound was bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a local animal hospital. Shag also had a large cut to his head and was found deceased at the base of the tree.

Investigators learned that neither dogs were ever tied up by their owners. The dogs’ other owner was out of town at the time of the attack.

“There is no reason why they should be tied up,” deputies wrote in court documents. “From looking at the evidence, it appeared to me that Shep and Shag had been tied together to prevent them from running away. Then they were hit on the head with an edged weapon.”

Investigator spoke with staff at the animal hospital and learned that Shag had a cut on the top of his head and also had several “uniform” round holes in the top of his head and that the injuries were likely from an ice pick or similar style instrument.

The other dog, Shep, was heavily sedated and at last report may need to be put down.

Deputies eventually contacted Anthony who is reported to be bipolar and has schizophrenia. He denied hurting the dogs. Investigators learned that Anthony is the brother of one of the dogs’ owners.

Investigators found a large knife and metal file that were covered in blood.

“There was blood and dog fur on the blade” on the knife, according to court documents.

Investigators also found Anthony’s pants and boots that reportedly had blood on them. When asked how the blood got there, Anthony asked for a lawyer.

Anthony is being held at the Douglas County Jail. He appeared in court on Monday. His bail is set at $25,000.

