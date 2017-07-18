(CNN Newsource) — Samsung is gearing up to release its newest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8.

The company said the new phone will be unveiled in August.

The announcement comes less than a year after Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note 7 because it kept catching fire.

The problem cost the company billions of dollars.

Galaxy says the new phone will be on the shelves in September through October, depending on the country.

That’s about the same time Apple is expected to release the iPhone 8.

