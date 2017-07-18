SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A popular social media app used by teens now has a new “Find Your Friends on a Map” feature that could be broadcasting your child’s location at all times.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate tells us what some privacy and parent advocacy groups want parents to know about this.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WEB LINKS:
9 Social Media Red Flags Parents Should Know About
https://www.commonsensemedia.org/blog/9-social-media-red-flags-parents-should-know-aboutnks –
Snapchat parent advice:
https://www.commonsensemedia.org/app-reviews/snapchat
Christine Elgersma, Senior Editor, Parent Education, Common Sense Media – @Chrissy4kids
