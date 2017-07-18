SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Michael Vick’s take on Colin Kaepernick’s job-hunting troubles.

It’s mid-July and Colin Kaepernick is still out of a job.

Vick, who battled a troubled past of his own when returning to the NFL, gave the ex 49er QB a word of advice.

He said if Kaepernick wants to play in the NFL, he should get rid of his hair and “just go clean cut.”

Darya goes down the list of NFL superstars who were able to get away with having unruly locks.

In other NFL news, Washington Redskin’s quarterback Kirk Cousins reportedly turned down a long-term contract that had over $50 million guaranteed.

Instead, he became the first player ever to be franchise tagged two years in a row.

#Redskins President Bruce Allen addresses Kirk Cousins contract negotiations. pic.twitter.com/l4C7fNyYTz — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 17, 2017

For more sports headlines, watch today’s edition of The World According to Gary above!

